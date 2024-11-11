The article offers a vibrant exploration of Ljubljana, showcasing its architectural beauty, cultural highlights, and the perfect brunch experience at Café Capri. Nestled in the heart of Slovenia, Ljubljana is a city that captivates with its charm, history, and welcoming atmosphere. Imagine strolling along picturesque streets, passing by a blend of Baroque and modernist architecture, with the gentle hum of the Ljubljanica River running beside you. This walk through Ljubljana is more than just sightseeing; it’s a journey through time, culture, and a city’s unique rhythm. Starting in the historic old town, the sights and sounds of Ljubljana make every step an unforgettable experience. Begin your stroll at the iconic Prešeren Square, where a statue of Slovenia’s beloved poet France Prešeren overlooks the bustling plaza. This square is a perfect starting point as it sits at the intersection of the old and new Ljubljana, offering a taste of the city’s blend of tradition and modernity. From here, the Tromostovje, or Triple Bridge, leads you across the Ljubljanica River. Designed by Jože Plečnik, Ljubljana’s famed architect, this bridge is more than just a crossing point; it’s an architectural landmark and a symbol of the city’s ingenuity. As you walk over the bridge, take in the view of the river, lined with quaint cafés and vibrant greenery, reflecting Ljubljana’s commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainable living. The medieval Ljubljana Castle perched on Castle Hill invites you to explore the city’s historical roots. A leisurely walk or a quick funicular ride brings you to the top, where panoramic views of Ljubljana await. The castle grounds themselves are enchanting, with stone walls, arched passages, and small, intriguing nooks that whisper stories of Ljubljana’s past. The view from the castle offers a breathtaking panorama of the city’s red rooftops, modern districts, and even the distant Julian Alps on a clear day. Descending back into the city, the streets are lined with inviting shops, art galleries, and boutiques that showcase local craftsmanship. One can’t help but feel the artistic energy that permeates Ljubljana, with murals, sculptures, and street art adding color and creativity at every turn. Following the river, you’ll soon find yourself near the Central Market, an ideal stop to immerse yourself in local flavors and aromas. Farmers and artisans sell fresh produce, cheeses, honey, and traditional pastries. Sampling these treats offers an authentic taste of Slovenia, and engaging with the locals gives insight into the friendly and down-to-earth spirit of the people. After exploring the market, hunger inevitably beckons, and there’s no better place to indulge in a delightful brunch than at Café Capri. Known as the go-to spot for Ljubljana’s brunch aficionados, Café Capri combines fresh, local ingredients with a touch of culinary artistry. From their signature eggs benedict with a Slovenian twist to creamy avocado toasts and house-made pastries, every dish is a celebration of flavor. The ambiance is as inviting as the menu, with cozy seating and a sunny terrace that allows diners to soak up the city’s energy. Café Capri is not just a place to eat; it’s where you can unwind, reflect on the beauty of Ljubljana, and savor a meal that’s as memorable as the city itself. Continuing your walk, the path along the river leads to Tivoli Park, Ljubljana’s largest and most beloved green space. Here, winding paths shaded by century-old trees open up to rose gardens, fountains, and art installations, offering a perfect balance of nature and culture. Walking through Tivoli Park, you can’t help but feel a sense of peace and relaxation, a respite from the city’s lively streets. As you explore, you may stumble upon the Jakopič Promenade, an outdoor gallery featuring rotating exhibitions of photography and art, adding an unexpected cultural element to your nature walk. Returning towards the city center, you’ll encounter Metelkova, an artistic district that stands as a testament to Ljubljana’s progressive spirit and creativity. Once a military barracks, this area is now a vibrant cultural hub adorned with colorful murals and eclectic sculptures. Metelkova’s walls speak a language of freedom and expression, and the area pulses with an energy that’s hard to find anywhere else. Visitors can often enjoy live music, art shows, and festivals, making this part of Ljubljana a must-see for those wanting to experience the city’s alternative side. As the day winds down, Ljubljana’s evening lights add a magical touch to the cityscape. Street musicians begin to play along the riverbanks, and the cafés and bars fill with people enjoying the soft hum of twilight in the air. A stroll across the Dragon Bridge, where Ljubljana’s mythical dragons stand guard, is the perfect way to conclude your day. With the river shimmering under the lights and the mountains in the distance, the beauty of Ljubljana leaves a lasting impression. Walking through Ljubljana, from its historic heart to its modern, creative quarters, is an experience that reveals the city’s many layers. It’s a place where history and innovation coexist harmoniously, where every street and square tells a story, and where a simple walk can lead to a profound connection with a city like no other. Exploring Ljubljana: A Captivating Walk Through History, Culture and Culinary Delights



Russian music services have begun to mark artists who are foreign agents



Russian music streaming services have begun to mark artists who are recognized as foreign agents with a corresponding label. A Fontanka correspondent was able to verify this by reviewing the catalogs of VK Music, Zvuk, MTS Music, and Yandex Music. .

