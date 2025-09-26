Milan has long been recognized as Italy’s fashion and financial capital, attracting international business professionals, celebrities, and investors. In recent years, luxury real estate in the city has become increasingly sought after, especially in iconic neighborhoods such as Porta Nuova and Brera. For those looking to buy or rent high-end apartments, working with a professional agency like Mihouz ensures a smooth and secure process. Porta Nuova: Modern Luxury in the Heart of Milan Porta Nuova is one of Milan’s most prestigious districts, characterized by modern skyscrapers, stylish offices, and contemporary residential complexes. It has transformed the city skyline and set new standards for luxury living. Apartments here often feature state-of-the-art amenities, spacious layouts, panoramic views, and high-quality interior design. Average prices in Porta Nuova (2025): High-end one-bedroom apartment: €1,800–€2,500 per month (rental)

Luxury one-bedroom for sale: €8,500–€12,000 per m² Porta Nuova is ideal for professionals who value proximity to the city’s financial and business hubs while enjoying modern urban comfort. Mihouz offers verified listings, helping clients navigate both rental and sales markets safely. Brera: Artistic Charm and Timeless Elegance Brera is considered the cultural and artistic heart of Milan. Cobblestone streets, art galleries, historic buildings, and cozy cafés create a unique atmosphere. Luxury apartments in Brera often retain classic architecture while offering modern amenities, combining tradition and elegance. Average prices in Brera (2025): Rental: €2,000–€3,000 per month for a high-end apartment

Purchase: €9,000–€14,000 per m² Living in Brera is perfect for those who want to experience Milanese culture and lifestyle up close. The neighborhood attracts collectors, art lovers, and those seeking a refined and exclusive environment. Buying vs Renting Luxury Apartments Choosing between buying or renting in Milan depends on lifestyle, investment goals, and duration of stay. Short-term residents often prefer renting, which allows flexibility without committing large capital. Long-term investors or those planning to settle in Milan may find purchasing a luxury apartment in Porta Nuova or Brera a profitable decision. With professional support from Mihouz, you can explore a wide range of milan apartments for sale and rental options, ensuring legal compliance and transparent contracts. Why Choose Mihouz? Verified luxury listings in Milan’s top districts

Bilingual support for international clients

Secure and transparent contracts

Assistance with both rentals and property purchases Final Thoughts Luxury real estate in Milan represents a perfect combination of comfort, prestige, and cultural richness. Whether you choose modern Porta Nuova or historic Brera, working with Mihouz allows you to find a dream apartment with confidence and peace of mind. Подробности How does the bartender at the Demokratija bar in Belgrade anticipate your taste



