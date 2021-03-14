Bruno Saravia, the Peruvian singer, Announces New Album and More 4.0 out of 5 based on 1 votes. On Monday, Bruno Saravia, the Peruvian singer, announced that he'll be releasing his 4th studio album Hope on April 29, which he says is going to be his fourth album. On Monday, Bruno Saravia, the Peruvian singer, announced that he'll be releasing his 4th studio album Hope on April 29, which he says is going to be his fourth album. 2019 was a great year for Bruno, with 5 singles released and 2 studio albums with his own music studio network RedWorkStudios in Lima, Perú. The 28-year-old Peruvian singer wrote on Instagram: Is a very hard time for all of us, this is the time that this year will change the lives of many people, especially those who have lost loved ones. Bruno is now working on his Studio album HOPE. This album will have more than 12 songs and it will also have a Deluxe version available in 120 countries around the world. "Music is an amazing and exceptional way of reminding each other that we are not alone in this world. Music can be a great way to relate to one another and to feel and taste what is wrong with what we are doing now with our life" he added in the comment section in his Instagram account. "I do know I cannot simply fix all the trouble and suffering on the planet by making albums and music but I do know for sure that if we all do our little part by using our gifts to serve this world and each other that we are that much closer to being together." RedWorkStudios, the musical network, is the eighth largest recording studio in America, and one of the first in Perú. Bruno has also worked with brands like UAD, Acustica, and Warm Audio Hardware. Bruno Saravia wants to broaden his horizons in the urban industry and now he focuses on his role as a singer to advance the "empowerment" of the Latino community in the United States, Europe, and also Russia. What he didn't even dream of back then was becoming one of the industry's most prolific Latino producers in his country.

With more than 200k followers on his official Instagram account and more than 5 million views on YouTube, Bruno told us that he started in music since he was 11 years old. Being named since he was 18 as one of the best 10 urban music singers and producers in Peru.

With more than 38 international collaborations and more than 60 productions for foreign singers from Europe, Bruno Saravia is considered today one of the best musical engineers.

Despite his solo plans, Bruno has already clarified that he is not going to put production aside and already has several closed projects with prominent Latin and European urban artists.

"I have a great opportunity to put together all my ideas, and people, with my music, will realize that Latinos can also make excellent music, but above all, that there is a message, a message of respect," he stressed.



