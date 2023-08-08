Event of Discovering the «Cool Side of Hainan» with International Media Tour Launched in Haikou

In a bid to enhance the promotion of Hainan's exceptional cultural and tourism resources overseas and further expand its inbound tourism market, the 2023 Discovering the “Cool Side of Hainan” with International Media Tour was launched in Haikou. The event, jointly organized by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports, and China Tourism News, is set to run for five days under the theme "Riding the Waves and Embracing the Sunshine." This exciting initiative features a series of activities, including the promotion and introduction of Hainan's rich culture and tourism attractions, as well as captivating folk performances. A select group of media representatives and travel influencers from Turkey, Southeast Asia, and other regions have been invited to embark on an immersive journey, experiencing the allure of "Cool Side of Hainan." The delegation will venture into destinations like Ding'an, Qionghai, Lingshui, and Sanya to witness Hainan's breathtaking natural landscapes and immerse themselves in its captivating local customs. What they see and feel about Hainan will also be showcased to global audience through a variety of multimedia channels. The "cool side" of Hainan represents a travel and lifestyle attitude. During this activity, the group ventured into LingShui Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province and embark a captivating journey. Their adventures spanned the adrenaline-pumping maritime activities at Fenjiezhou Island, where they tested the waters of thrilling sea entertainment.They encountered wild macaques on Nanwan Monkey Island, visited the picturesque beaches of Daidai Island, explored the permanent site of the Boao Forum for Asia in BFA Permanent Site, and visited the China (Hainan) South China Sea Museum to delve into the cultural imprints of the Maritime Silk Road. They also experienced the Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area and checked-in at the fragrant countryside shared farm at Xiangcao Tianyuan. Hainan is seizing the momentum of its free trade port development, as it sets sail to become an international epicenter of tourism and consumption. With resolute determination, it aspires to construct a globally recognized haven for leisure, wellness, shopping, and business exhibitions. The essence of "Cool Side of Hainan" is continuously evolving, promising both visitors and locals an unparalleled experience that fuses modernity with tradition. Click the link for more details：https://h5.newaircloud.com/detailArticle/22261537_18896_zglyxw.html?relPicRatio=0&source=1 Какой паспорт Евросоюза получить легче всего



