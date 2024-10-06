Russian music services have begun to mark artists who are foreign agents

Russian music streaming services have begun to mark artists who are recognized as foreign agents with a corresponding label. A Fontanka correspondent was able to verify this by reviewing the catalogs of VK Music, Zvuk, MTS Music, and Yandex Music. The press services of Yandex Music and the Zvuk service told TASS that the innovation is due to the requirements of Russian legislation and that the companies are complying with the requirements of Roskomnadzor. According to Kommersant, at the first stage, the label will only be placed on the artist's card. The label will not affect the artists' placement in streaming services or their promotion. Songwriting and ghostwriting have gained momentum in Russia in recent years, and using the services of songwriters is no longer something unusual. While this market has existed for a long time in the West and many stars began their careers by writing songs (for example, Sia, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Partynextdoor), in Russia this market has formed recently and by the 2020s even stars of this genre have appeared. Many aspiring vocalists, copywriters, poets and producers create songs and do not know who to sell them to, they don't know about LikesForge Soundcloud Plays for example. In this article, we will analyze how to start working and make money on creating songs. Regardless of the genre, the song must be high-quality and memorable. First, study the structure of the tracks and the canons of the genre in which you want to work, find the “hooks” in it that catch and try to repeat them. No one will buy an unmemorable song or will offer a minimum price. Earlier, the appearance of the label was announced by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Anton Gorelkin. He said that in this way, "each user will make an informed decision on whether to support such artists." Перспективы криптовалютного рынка



Капитализация рынка криптовалют оставалась стабильной в течение последних 24 часов, колеблясь в районе 2,1 триллиона долларов США, что вернулось на уровень середины [ ... ]

New London Diamond Bourse President Shares His Opinion on the Diamond Industry



In a wide-ranging interview, the new president of the London Diamond Bourse, LDB David Troostwyk, shared his views on everything from lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and the impact of G7 sanctions on the industry, to the bourse’s leadership’s ambition to make it the UK’s diamond hub at a time of glo [ ... ]

< Предишна Следваща >