|What to keep in mind doing shipment to Russia
|Понеделник, 17 Септември 2018г. 11:58ч.
Many foreign companies prefer to deliver goods to Russia by sea. If you also want to import your goods in this way, please note that marine logistics has specific features.
Advantages of shipping
Disadvantages
A bill of lading — confirms the right of possession of the goods. This document is of several types, depending on the features of acceptance and transfer of goods: onboard, received for shipment, port, though.
Delivery Order — receipt from the carrier and confirmation of the contract of transportation of the goods. They are of 2 types: ship order (for carriers) and sellers (in case of sale of one lot by parts to different purchasers).
Mate's Receipt is used instead of a bill of lading by agreement of the parties. It is often used for temporary storage of cargo.
Warehouse Receipt — a receipt of the responsible person about taking the goods to the warehouse. In a number of countries, it is equated to an official document and is suitable for securing a bank loan.
When organizing foreign trade operations, it is necessary to know the norms of the Federation Internationale des Associations de Transitaires et Assimiles (FIATA) and Incoterms.
To identify the parties responsibilities in maritime logistics in Russia are used:
To shipment 4 terms are applicable: FAS, FOB, CFR, CIF.
The 4-th way buyers prefer most often. The seller pays for goods insurance, passes customs. The foreign seller also needs a representative registered in Russia.